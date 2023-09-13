TETFUND constructs additional lecture theaters, sports complex in Adamawa college

By Ibrahim Kado

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has executed first class indoor sport complex and students hostels worth N450 million in Adamawa College of Education (COE), Hong.

Prof. Benson Baha, the Provost of the college disclosed this during an inspection visit of the project on Tuesday.

He said the indoor sport complex have reached 95 per cent completion stage, while the 400 rooms capacity students hostel had been completed and ready for use.

The provost said other projects included School of Education, 180 Digital Lecture theatre, 250 capacity computer based test centre and staff quarters.

He said all the projects have reached advanced stages and some would soon be handed over to the institution by October.

According to him, all the programmes in the college have been fully accredited as eight degree programmes were being run by the institution out of which only two were having an interim accreditation status.

He added that other feats recorded by the institution were training and retraining of no fewer than 100 staff, empowerment of 55 workers, uploading students results online, and construction of access roads by the North-East Development Commission NEDC.

The provost however explained that some of the college was in need of additional kilometers of road network, fencing as well scale up enrolment, among others.

“We are also going to install solar powered light apart from our generator to have 24-hour power supply in the newly constructed buildings,” he said.

He urged the state government and relevant stakeholders to key toward the development of education in the state and the county at large.

Mr Yakubu Ali, the site engineer, said that the ongoing construction of the college’s School of Education have reached 95 per cent completion level while the digital lecture theatre has reached 60 per cent stage.

He assured that all the projects would be completed in October. (NAN)

