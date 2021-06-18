TETFUND Chief, Bogoro, inaugurates projects at UniJos

Prof Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has inaugurated completed projects at the University of Jos.

Inaugurating the projects on Thursday, Bagoro thanked the management of the university for the feat achieved and described it as a “wonderful initiative”.

He said the projects, in addition to adding value and changing the face of the university, they will enhance teaching and learning.

He also said the projects will address the infrastructure deficit the university has faced in the past.

“I am happy to be here today; I am happier because of these numerous projects we are commissioning today.

“These projects will no doubt go a long way to enhance teaching and learning; it will also automatically address the shortage of infrastructure in this university.

“With these projects, one can confidently say that this university can now compete with its peers anywhere in the world,” he said.

Bogoro advised that the facilities be put to good use for the benefit of the university and the society in general.

He thanked the university for naming one of the new complexes after him, and promised to support the institution to attain its desired goals.

Earlier, Prof Sebastian Maimako, the Vice Chancellor of the university, said the projects were completed between 2019 and 2020.

Maimako, who explained that the projects were funded by TETFUND, thanked Bagoro for supporting the university.

“Sir, you will recall that in December 2019, you were here and you commissioned some landmark projects.

“Today you are here again to commission yet another set of completed projects.

“These projects are TETFUND-funded projects, and this came to fruition because of your support and we appreciate you greatly.

“There no doubt that without TETFUND, the faith of institutions of higher learning in Nigeria will be in jeopardy. TETFUND has also made university of Jos the envy of all,” he said.

The vice chancellor commended the contractors of the projects for executing them within specifications.

Maimako, whose tenure expires in few days, also thanked members of staff of the university for their support, commitment and dedication to duty, and urged them to keep the flag flying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated include; a 500-seater auditorium for the faculty of Management Sciences, a centre for Virtual Training and Innovative Hub, complexes for faculties of Natural Sciences, Veterinary Medicine and Agriculture, respectively.Similarly, Bogoro laid the foundation stone was for the construction of blocks of male and female hostels in the university. (NAN)