TETFund approves 40 Institution-Based Research (IBR) grant for UNIBEN

By Usman Aliyu

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has approved 40 Institution-Based Research (IBR) N60 million grant for the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The university announced this via a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Benedicta Ehanire.

The grant, she said, followed efforts by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, to reposition the institution’s research innovations for effective service delivery.

She said the vice chancellor was briefed by the Director of Research and Development, Prof. M.A. Bamikole, who also delivered the letter of award from TETFUND to her.

According to her, the number is unprecedented in the history of IBR grants in the UNIBEN.

“The Vice Chancellor commended the University’s Research and Development Committee (URDC) for the thorough screening and peer review process of the research proposals submitted by staff before they were presented to TETFUND.

“Since research is central to innovations and development, the vice chancellor reaffirmed her commitment to research revolution in the university and congratulated the 40 Lead Researchers and their teams for making the University proud,” the university’s spokesperson said. (NAN)

