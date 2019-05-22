Tertiary institutions: Badaru dissolves governing councils, boards

#TrackNigeria: Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the dissolution of Governing Councils /Boards of some tertiary institutions and agencies under the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology with immediate effect.

Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced this in a statement issued in Dutse on Wednesday.

The SSG extended the government’s appreciation for the services rendered by the members of the affected councils/boards.

Abdulkadir expressed the hope that they would accept whenever similar call was made for them to serve the state.

He listed the affected institutions/agencies to include; College of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, Jigawa State Institute for Information Technology, Kazaure and College of Islamic and Legal Studies, Ringim.

Others, are; Bilyaminu Usman Polytechnic, Hadejia, Jigawa State Library Board, Islamic Education Bureau and Jigawa State Scholarship Board. (NAN)

