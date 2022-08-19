Terry-G, Joel-EL, others set to thrill FCT fans at  ‘Blast and Funk  Concert’

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Ace Nigerian singers, Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name as Terry-G and Joel Amadi, a.k.a Joe –El, are set to thrill music fans in the FCT  at the  Bolingo Xperia Blast and Funk Concert.Digidi DunHill, Nollywood actor and host of the concert disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.According to DunHill, the two-day free-ticket music fiesta is scheduled to hold on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, at the Bolingo Xperia Hotel and Towers in Abuja.

The ‘Nollywood Bad Boy’, as DunHill  is fondly called by fans, said other artistes lined up to perform at the highly anticipated show include Faze Alone and rapper  Charles Okocha, among others.He said that the Blast and Funk Concert was put together to dazzle music entertainment lovers and to remind them that the Bolingo Xperia has a lot to offer fun-seekers beyond hospitality.“

This  is a free for all  mega show for all fans of Nigerian music, and it is part of the initiatives of  Bolingo Xperia to make the Federal Capital Territory an entertainment hub.“On  Friday 26  August, Terry- G and Joe-El  will perform live at the Blast  show  and on the  Saturday 27 of  August,  Falz and Charles Okocha  perform at the Funk show.“We  the host are taking it up from here, as  more shows will be followed monthly, especially as we approach the Yuletide , all for the amusement of both visitors and residents of  Abuja.“All these are put in place by the Xperia team that has taken over Bolingo Hotels   to run it as one of the foremost hotels in the FCT.“Since we want a situation where you have all in one for both Nigerians and foreigners, we are  developing the Chinese restaurant and night club in there too,” he said. (NAN)