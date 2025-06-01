Terrorrism Trial: Simon Ekpa appears before court in Finland

..Risks Six to Twelve Years Prison concurrent sentence

The self-acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra Republic in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has appeared before the Paijat Hame District court in Finland on Friday, May 30th, 2025 to face terrorism-related charges.

The following are the various offences Ekpa was alleged to have committed contrary to the Criminal Code of Finland:

a. Section 1 (1): Unlawful threat; Aggravated invasion of Public Premises, which attracts imprisonment for at least four months and at most three years.

b. Section 1 (2): Public incitement to commit offence attracts imprisonment for at least four months and at most four years.

c. Section 1 (5): Aggravated assault; Taking of a hostage attracts imprisonment for at least two years and at most twelve years.

d. Section 2 (1): Preparation of an offence to be committed with terrorist intent; Agrees with another or prepares a plan to commit an offence attracts imprisonment for at most 3 years or payment of a fine.

e. Section 3(1): Directing of a terrorist group attracts imprisonment for at least two years and at most twelve years.

f. Section 5(1)(2): The financing of Terrorism: Funding in order to finance an offence of general endangerment attracts imprisonment for at least four months and at most eight years.

g. Section 5(5) Murder, Homicide killing deprivation of liberty and disturbance of public peace

h. Section 4a: Provision of training for the purpose of committing a terrorist offence

i Section 4c: Recruitment for the purpose of committing a crime.

Authorities confirmed that, during the pre-trial hearing, the prosecution argued that the activity conducted online and cordinated from Finland may constitute terrorism under Finnish law. Prosecutors alleged that he has been actively involved in a separatist movement seeking independence for the so-called Biafra region in southeastern Nigeria.

“We have a great deal of evidence regarding this individual’s online activity and communications” said State Prosecutor, Sampsa Hakala.

During the pre-trial hearing on Friday, Ekpa’s lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, raised concerns about the reliability of information coming from Nigeria, as if oblivious to the fact that terrorism is an international crime covered by United Nations convention and resolutions. As a result, Finnish police have jointly investigated the case with

Nigerian authorities.

His feeble defence is that he is only a content creator vanishes when faced with evidence of colossal loss of lives and properties running into billions of naira in Nigeria. This resonates with the famous saying that “Actions have Consequences,” and the price for Ekpa’s wrongdoings will be paid in full by him. Justice will be served no matter the distance.

Meanwhile, Ekpa’s arrest, investigation, and trial have made his erstwhile supporters and donors realise that they were misled into supporting a criminal enterprise. Most of them have decided to channel their donations into genuine and honest philanthropy, thereby cutting off the Indigenous People of Biafra’s major funding channel and which has restored ample serenity in the South-East, a security source added.

Credits:Yle, plus other reports on Google search