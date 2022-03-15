Terrorists surround Nasko Police Station, kill DPO in Niger State

Gunmen suspected to be bandit-terrorists have surrounded Nasko Divisional Police Office and killed the DPO in Niger State.

The DPO, one Umar Mohammed Digari, was killed on Tuesday, alongside two other policemen.

Dakingari, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, was the DPO of Nasko Division of the State Police Command, before his death.

A security source told PRNigeria that the bandit-terrorists were on revenge mission after the recent attack on their hideouts and recovery of rustled cows.

“Recently a led a police team and vigilante in an operation leading to the killing of bandits and recovery of over 800 rustled cows.

“He was having a meeting with his security team for another operation when the bandits suddenly surrounded the station and started shooting sporadically.

“The DPO, alongside his personnel were ‘gunned down’ around 3pm at the Nasko Division of the Nigerian Police in Magama town.

“Though they killed the DPO, and two other policemen, other police officers who were deployed for reinforcement, however repelled the bandits, forcing them to flee with severe gunshot wounds.”

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

