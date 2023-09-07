Terrorists risk annihilation, if they fail to drop arms, Military warns

…kills 814, arrests 1,326, as 4,560 surrender

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian military has urged terrorists to drop their arms to provide a better life for themselves and their children or risk annihilation.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj-Gen Edward Buba made this known on Thursday while briefing journalists on the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations of the armed forces across the country.

Maj-Gen Buba noted that the military within the past 3 months has demonstrated the will of the armed forces to defeat terrorists and other violent extremist groups including those who support and finance them.

He also disclosed that within the period under review offensive operations and air strikes were conducted to hit these groups and the terrorists where it hurts them most.

He revealed that troops eliminated 814 terrorists, arrested 1,326 criminals, while 4,560 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops, among other successes recorded.

Maj-Buba therefore advised extremist groups and their collaborators to desist from criminal activities or face dare consequences.

He said,”It is clear from our operations that the terrorist and their cohorts have sustained a significant number of casualties. It is certain that they will continue to sustain even more casualties, as we move forward. The illusion by these groups to embark on terrorism or insurgency is laughable.

“Increasingly, they have become more of a criminal organization which is the reason they fight. They fight so that, they can keep profiting from criminal activities such as illegal mining, kidnapping, cattle rustling, illegal levies on fishing and farming communities and all other unholy forms of criminal inclinations.

“Indeed, if these groups don’t come to the table in peace. We will ceaselessly punish them with overwhelming military force. For those supporting them, they have picked the wrong side and will face similar fate as these criminals and murders.”

Maj-Gen Buba further said,”Our operations across the 6 geopolitical zones from June to August 2023 reveals that; we neutralized 814 terrorists and arrested 1,326 criminals.

“We arrested 42 kidnappers, 231 collaborators, 33 armed robbers, 80 cattle rustlers, 325 militias, 27 rails vandals, 73 gunrunners, 191 suspected oil thieves and rescued 721 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, 4,560 terrorist and their families surrendered to troops.

“Troops recovered a total number of 501 weapons, 3,577 livestock, 3,269 assorted kinds of ammunition and 674 other equipment.The breakdown of these arms and ammunition is as follows; 117 AK47 rifle, one AK49 rifle, 5 revolver, 28 fabricated rifles, 11 fabricated pistols, 57 dane guns, 23 pistols, 24 pump action guns, 3 FN rifles, 3 GPMGs, one double barrel gun, one barreta pistol, one G3 rifle, 2 HK21 riflesone IED, 123 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2,008 rounds of 7.62mm special, 30 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm, 512 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, 190 rounds of 5.5mm, 39 rounds of 9mm, 29 rounds of PKM, and 19 cartridges.

“Troops equally recovered: one RPG tube, 3 hand grenades, one locally made hand grenade, one locally made bomb, 2 rifle butts, one AK47 barrel, one GMPG barrel, 2 MG links, 98 AK47magazines, 2 G3 magazines, 2 FN magazines, 2 PKT magazines, 2 LMG magazines, 2 tear gas launchers, one bullet proof vest, 49 vehicles, 213 motorcycles, 48 bicycles, 69 mobile phones, 5 boafeng radios, 4 woodland camouflages, 2 boots, 74 knives, 71 handsets, 11 laptops, 13 steering rods and pumps, 45 machetes and 25 jack knives.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 213 motorcycle, 69 mobile phones, one bicycle, 10 machete and a pair of camouflage.”

In the South-South geo-political zone of the country, Gen. Buba revealed that troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested crude what over N4billion among other successes recorded.

“Troops operations in South South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of the following; 6,652,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,558,325 litres of illegally refined AGO, 288,650 litres of DPK and 65,600 PMS. All amounting to an estimated sum of N 4 billion denied to the oil thieves,”he said.

In the light of the foregoing, Gen.Buba assured that the armed forces would continue to apply strong military pressure on groups undermining the national security of Nigeria.

“The armed forces will continue to apply strong military pressure on groups undermining the national security of the country. It is clear that, the terrorist and their cohorts cannot win in the face of ongoing military pressure against them.

“Accordingly, the terrorists and their cohorts are encouraged to drop their arms and rejoin society to provide a better life for themselves and their children. They risk annihilation if they fail to do so,” he said.

He also assured Nigerians that the military would continue to ensure their safety and security, as he urged them to say something whenever they see something.

“Nigerians need to know that, we are in this together. The military is with you. The military will work tirelessly to ensure your safety and security. Importantly, the trust and cooperation from supportive groups being witnessed today is unprecedented.

“The inputs from these groups is making a difference in our operations. Citizens are encouraged to Know Something, Say Something and we will do something about it,” Gen. Buba said.

