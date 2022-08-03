Terrorists release 5 more train attack victims

Mamu in the centre with freed victims

Five more victims of the Abuja -Kaduna train attack have been released by terrorists who abducted them.

This was disclosed Tuesday by Tukur Mamu, publisher Desert Herald who is also Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Recently, four other victims regained their freedom after a video where the terrorists whipped their victims was circulated on social media.Terrorists also threatened to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The five who victims regained freedom Tuesday were identified as Mustapha Umar Imam a medical doctor, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Muktar Shuaibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

In a recorded video shared by Mamu, one of the freed victims, Imam, urged the government to ensure the immediate release of the remaining victims. He described his experience in the hands of the terrorists as terrible.

“I am happy that I am free and would be reunited with my family very soon. The experience I have been through in the last four months is not something that I will wish my enemy. The situation was really terrible. In the last two weeks, we were okay. But for the three and a half months we were actually very hungry. There were days we ate once in a day.

“I was the medical doctor in the camp. I was treating captives as well as the bandits. There was no medication in the camp. There was a lady who went into coma because there was no medication to treat her of malaria. I will like to call on government to take whatever necessary steps to ensure the release of the remaining people,” he added.

Terrorists had on March 2, 2023 attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, killed some people and abducted over 60 persons. So far 34 of the victims are still in captivity while a total of 27 had been freed.

With reports by Businessday.ng

