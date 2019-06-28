Terrorists in disarray as troops raid camps, rescue women, children

#TrackNigeria – Nigerian troops have continued to successfully sustain aggressive long range mobile fighting patrols, raids, searches and ambushes which resulted in the recent successes recorded of late.

Acting Director,Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa said in a statement that these successes came on the heels of reinvigorated operational strategies and robust, aggressive and dynamic counter terrorism operations injected into the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai.

The statement recalled the devastating ambush of terrorists Tuesday at Goniri Yobe State by the indefatigable and patriotic troops, as well as the resultant recovery of 5 gun trucks and 1 VBL among others.

(On Wednesday) the 26 of June 2019, Musa said as part of the ongoing Operation Halaka Dodo under 7 Division purview, soldiers of 152 Task Force Battalion, under 21 Special Armoured Brigade, in conjunction with some Civilian Joint Task Force members, embarked on intensive patrols and clearance operations to Nbaga and Gero villages where troops came in contact with the terrorists at Ngaba village.

The sudden attack of terrorists’ camps, simultaneous and swift employment of voluminous coordinated fire power bombardments led to serious destruction of the terrorists’ camps , which forced the criminals to flee their hideouts in disarray, while an unconfirmed number of the bandits were effectively extirpated.

Accordingly, 8 women and 6 children were extricated and freed from the terrorists, while their (terrorists) makeshift camps were totally destroyed. Items captured include three Ak 47 rifles, five bicycles and one terrorists’ flag

The liberated women and children will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further necessary action.

Similarly, on Wednesday 26 June 2019, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade located in Gwoza while on clearance operation from Southern Borno axis to Agapalwa village and surrounding localities, troops came in contact with some terrorists which led to an exchange of fire that caused the decimation of one terrorist and the destruction of some terrorists’ camps.

