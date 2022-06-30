Terrorists Attack at Mining Site: Niger State Govt confirms abduction of two Chinese nationals, others

…Gov Bello directs security agencies to ensure safe return of abductees

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Niger State Government has confirmed terrorists attack and kidnap of two Chinese nationals and workers at a mining site located in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Emmanuel Umar, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs.

According to Umar, that based on a distress call received that armed bandits/terrorists invaded a mining, joint security team were mobilized to the scene in response.

He said consequently, the joint security team engaged the terrorists, adding that the exact number of casualties were yet to be determined.

He said,”Niger State Government wishes to confirm that on 29/6/2022 at about 1600hrs, based on a distress call received that armed bandits/terrorists invaded a mining site located at Ajata Aboki village via Erena Ward of Shiroro LGA and a joint security team were mobilized to the scene in response to the distress call.

“Consequently, the joint security team engaged the terrorists and there were yet to be determined number of casualties from both sides.

“However, a yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site including two Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.

“Security forces mobilized reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralized and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment.

“While the Niger State Government commiserates with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel, the state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

“The state government acknowledged all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the State towards taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state, hence, security personnel are enjoined not to be discouraged in discharging their sacred duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as government will continue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support in all ramifications.”

Umar disclosed that Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State, has therefore directed that the security agencies should go all out to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escape.

