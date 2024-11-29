Terrorist Leaders Surrender as Troops Neutralize 135 in Unrelenting Offensive

In a major breakthrough in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insurgency, several high-profile terrorist leaders have surrendered to troops in the North Central region.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a major breakthrough in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insurgency, several high-profile terrorist leaders have surrendered to troops in the North Central region.

The development follows a combination of intensified military operations and non-kinetic strategies involving collaborative efforts with key stakeholders.

According to the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen Edward Buba,”relentless onslaughts by troops forced these surrenderings, which were also bolstered by overtures from terrorist leaders seeking to lay down arms. Prominent individuals among those who surrendered include Yellow Jambros, Alhaji Mallam, Ardo Idi (also known as Alhaji Lawal), Lawal Kwalba, Salkado, Yellow Ibrahim, Gana’e, and Babangida”.

Despite these successes, troops remain steadfast in their mission. “We will sustain the operational tempo to either destroy or force further surrenders from terrorists. Over the past week, the military neutralized 135 terrorists, apprehended 185 individuals, and rescued 129 kidnapped victims,” Maj-Gen Buba stated.

He added,”The campaign against oil theft also recorded significant victories. Troops in the South-South operational theatre prevented thefts worth approximately ₦889 million while arresting 61 perpetrators and recovering nearly one million liters of stolen crude oil, alongside large quantities of illegally refined products.”

The DDMO disclosed that further evidence of the military’s effectiveness came in the recovery of 113 weapons and over 2,400 rounds of ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, grenades, and RPGs. Additionally, troops destroyed 93 illegal oil-refining ovens and numerous other tools used for economic sabotage.

Maj-Gen Buba reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to innovative solutions in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges. “We remain in a winning position in this war,” he declared, underscoring the resilience and resolve of the nation’s military.