Terrorist groups leveraging new technologies, exploiting socio-political vulnerabilities – NCTC boss

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, says that terrorist groups were adapting tactics, leveraging new technologies and exploiting socio-political vulnerabilities

Laka said this in Abuja on Tuesday, during the Stakeholders’ Meeting on the review of the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST).

He said that the threats faced Nigeria in 2016, and those anticipated then, were quite different from the realities of the current security environment.

According to him, this dynamic nature of the threat landscape necessitates a comprehensive review of NACTEST to ensure its continued effectiveness in countering terrorism in Nigeria.

”In light of these realities, the centre has convened this meeting to engage all stakeholders in reviewing the strategy and adapting it to the current security dynamics.

”This review is particularly important as we have come to understand the necessity of a more holistic and non-kinetic approach to counterterrorism.

”While kinetic operations remain crucial in dismantling terrorist networks, we recognise that addressing the root causes of radicalisation is most essential.”

Laka also said that the meeting marked a crucial step in the comprehensive review of NACTEST, which represented a major attempt by the Federal Government to comprehensively address the threats posed by violent extremist groups.

According to him, it is a strategic framework designed to counter terrorism through a coordinated approach involving all relevant stakeholders.

In his remarks, The Director of Policy and Strategy, at NCTC, Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, said that the implementation of NACTEST was the responsibility of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as stakeholders in Nigeria, with the centre as a coordinating body.

Madawaki said that the reorganisation of MDAs due to the Orosanye Report had brought about the overhaul of Nigeria’s public sector which proposed the abolition of some MDAs and merging of others.

He said that the development called for stock taking of NACTEST stakeholder list.

He added that emergence of new terrorism threats like the Lakurawa armed group in the north-west region as well significant changes in terrorists’ tactics also called for review of NACTEST and its stakeholder list. (NAN)