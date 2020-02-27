Terrorist attack: Humanitarian Ministry commends military, pledges relief

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has expressed sympathy to the Government and people of Adamawa State over the recent attack on Garkida town by the Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, the Minister, Hajiya Umar Farouq, the Minister condemned the terrorists for the attack that has led to loss of lives and properties.

“While condemning the terrorists in very strong terms for attacking the town with resultant loss of lives and properties, including places of worship, the Minister commended the military for bravely fighting the terrorists and repelling the attack successfully.

“I regret the killing of innocent citizens and a gallant soldier by the Boko Haram in Garkida, and commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones during the attack,” she said.

She assured that agencies of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs are working to provide relief to those who were displaced from their homes burnt down during the attack.