Terrorism: Judge Delists Sowore, Others as Kanu’s Trial Resumes Tuesday

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court has pruned the number of persons who applied to observe the trial of leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which resumes on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Over 30 persons, including convener of “Take it Back Movement” Omoyele Sowore had applied to be in court as observers.

However, it was gathered that the court approved a list of 20 persons to be allowed into the court as observers. The approved list, it was further gathered, contained the names of close family members of the IPOB leader. The observers must be seated before 9am, the court said.

However, missing on the list of observers cleared for Tuesday’s hearing is Omoyele Sowore.

It will be recalled that, in addition to Chief Kanu Agabi and Uchenna Njoku, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) four Senior advocates, Prof. Onyechi Ikpeazu, Emeka Etiaba, Mela, Dr. Joseph Akubo and Audu Nunghe had indicated a willingness to join Kanu’s defence team.

During the last court outing, Justice Omotosho had approved an accelerated hearing on the seven-count terrorism charge against Kanu.