Terrorism Index: Group hails military for sustained operations

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Security Analysis Group (SAG), a non-partisan peace and security advocacy group, has attributed Nigeria’s recent improved rating on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) to the sustained military operations against terrorism and banditry in the coutry.

The Convener of SAG, Abdullahi Gambo, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, recalled a report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) that listed Nigeria, Syria and Somalia, among 10 countries of the world most affected by terrorism, but with improvements in their index score.

The report, which indicated that Nigeria dropped two places from fourth, a position it occupied since 2017, showed there was a decline in the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria.

Gambo, who congratulated the Federal Government for the improved rating, noted that the new GTI rating stemmed from the relentless operations of the armed forces against Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents.

“The report from IEP is indeed cheering and a morale booster to members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who are making sacrifices to keep the country together.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to support our armed forces under the leadership of Gen. Lucky Irabor because the country will definitely emerge victorious over agents of disunity,” he said. (NAN)

