Terrorism: Group seeks support for new theatre commander

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The North-East Coalition Against Terrorism (NECAT), a youth based organisation, has solicited support for the new Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, to rid the region of insurgency.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Convener of the group, Mallam Ismail Mustapha, described Abubakar’s appointment as timely, expressing hope that it would help restore normalcy to the North-East.

Mustapha praised the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under the leadership of Gen. Christopher Musa, for their continued efforts in tackling insurgents.

He urged young people in the region to reject any overtures from groups or organisations that did not have the people’s best interests at heart.

“The posting of the new commander is part of the military’s broader efforts to inject fresh energy into the anti-insurgency operations,” Mustapha said.

He emphasised the need for unity and collective action, saying, “The region will continue to lag behind until all segments of society rally behind our troops to completely defeat those responsible for this quagmire.”

Mustapha further called on regional stakeholders to speak up and take ownership of the campaign against insurgency.

“We must be honest with ourselves about the realities facing the North-East.

“This is the time for everyone to stand behind the armed forces and security agencies working to restore peace to our region,” he added(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)