Terrorism, banditry: FG mulls restriction on motorcycles, suspension of mining activities – Malami

By Danlami Nmodu

The Federal Government may place restrictions on the use and distribution of motorcycles in Nigeria.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami disclosed this Thursday while briefing State House Press Corps, after a meeting of the National Security Council.

The Minister said the restriction was among the resolutions proposed for consideration to tackle Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

Another measure being considered also is to suspend mining activities in some areas, the Minister said.

Malami said, “The issues deliberated (upon) border on one: the logistics being used by the terrorists, Boko Haram, and bandits among others in the act of executing their unfortunate act of terrorism and terrorising the country.

“It was extensively deliberated upon as to what needs to be done for the purpose of ensuring that their means of logistics are indeed adequately considered and necessary steps are taken in degrading their capacity to move around.

“So, discussions were carried out, deliberations made and sizeable resolutions in that direction were equally developed.

Specifically, the AGF said, “The government would look into that possibility with particular regard to restriction on use and distribution of motorcycles which is the most conventional logistical means being deployed by terrorists.

“Again, issues of funding of the terrorism and the terrorism act were discussed and deliberated upon and considered.

“As you rightly know, recently the government under the leadership of President Buhari had indeed .. assented to certain bills inclusive of the money laundering, prevention and prohibition act among others. With the passage of that law, and assented to, the conventional means of terrorists funding and financing was substantially and drastically addressed and that led to forensic analysis of and identification of certain personalities that were in one way or the other connected with terrorism funding and financing.

“But then, new innovations were brought into it, into the terrorists funding and financing inclusive of the use of mineral resources- the mining for example among others. And indeed, ransom which conventionally has been taken by the terrorists and then the need arises to now look into those frontiers that are being considered by the terrorists for the purpose of addressing them accordingly.

“A resolution was equally developed on the need to address frontally, attack and ensure at the end of the day that other considerations (being) put in place by terrorists in terms of funding their activities are equally addressed.

“And with that in mind, the government is looking at what measures to take in terms of addressing, bridging and blocking associated source of funding including payment for ransom and indeed, the mining activities and the possibility or otherwise of suspending for the time being, mining activities, are being considered as well, by the government.

He reiterated that, “Again other than logistics and funding, mining, other considerations were equally put in place on table for consideration by council with particular regard to the unfortunate incident of the correctional service attack and equally, there were anticipated resolutions arising from the consequences associated with dereliction of duty.

“Issues associated with logistics of terrorists and bandits, issues associated with blockage of the source of funding, issues associated with the likely possible suspension of mining activities if indeed, ..a nexus and connection is indeed established.

He said the meeting also looked at “the issues associated with consequences for dereliction of duty ; if indeed, it’s established arising from the report expected and anticipated relating to the Kuje correctional incident.”

The briefing was attended by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

