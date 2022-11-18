Terrorism: Armed Forces must not compete, but complement each other – Gen Lagbaja

By Sani Idris

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said in winning the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality, the Armed Forces must not compete, but rather complement each other to ensure victory.

Lagbaja said this on Friday in Kaduna while speaking at a seminar on “Counter Terrorism, Counter Insurgency”, for Junior Course 94, at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji.

The theme of the seminar was “Inter-agency collaboration and intelligence gathering in counter terrorism, counter insurgency operations”.

Lagbaja, represented by the Commander, 402 Special Forces Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Edet Effiong, said as security agencies, collaborating and complementing each other would leave the enemies confused which would translate to successes.

“Our country being bedeviled by series of Insecurity, the seminar, being embedded in the AFCSC programme ensures that the course participants play all their roles as taught to them in the seminar.”

He urged the students to imbibe the spirit of collaboration with sister security agencies for the common goal of the nation.

Earlier, Commandant of AFCSC, AVM Olurotimi Tuwase, said the country was mostly bedeviled by terrorism, insurgency, banditry among others.

Tuwase, represented by the Director, Joint Studies of the College, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Bindul, said the college, in its capacity to ensure well trained officers in tackling the challenges, organised the seminar.

He said the seminar was to keep the students abreast of techniques and procedures used in tackling insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other negative vices affecting the country.(NAN)

