Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with security chiefs to further review and strengthen nation’s security network.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president suspended some of his official engagements including the inauguration of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation complex to preside over the emergency meeting with the security chiefs.

Those in attendance of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others are, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai. (NAN)

