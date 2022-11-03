Terror Alert: Berger dispels rumours of site closure as FCDA inspects projects

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, a construction giant based in the nation’s capital Abuja, has refuted speculations making around that it shuts down operations in the Federal Capital Territory over security concerns.

According to a statement signed by Muhammad Hazat SuleDirector, Information & Communication, FCT, the company described the news of its closing sites in Abuja on social media as untrue; insisting that it’s a partner in the development of the Abuja project and as such would not abandon the Territory and its people.

Regional Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Oliver Berger, stated this during an inspection visit by the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, who led other management staff on an inspection tour of the ongoing projects in the city, Wednesday, in Abuja.

Berger said the company believes in the vision of the FCT and it is fully on ground working to deliver on the critical infrastructural projects awarded to it by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

His words: “We are in full swing here, on all our sites in Abuja. As the Executive Secretary has mentioned, we are all partners. We are here with the people on ground from FCDA. We work really hand-in-hand to get as much as possible work done in the shortest time. Of course, with the quality you expect from Julius Berger, value for money is our slogan and we will provide the best quality for fair prices and deliver on the agreed period.”

He continued, “I am happy to see, in the Federal Secretariat, you know when the foundation is good, the building itself and when structure stand well, you can use the building for many years. When it dilapidates, you can refurbish it and, in a few months, you have a new building again. So, we are happy to be part of that historic change. We are partners and we will continue like that”.

Speaking during the tour, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, said the tour was a routine one aimed at assessing the level of work done by the company to ensure that it commensurate with the fund released by the government.

Engr. Ahmad further stated that the whole idea of the visit was to be properly informed about the progress of work on site; disclosing that the project, from Ring Road I, connecting the B12, L21 and M14 roads in the Central Business District, Abuja, by the American Embassy is being funded from the SUKUK fund.

He said the team also visited the ongoing renovation work at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase I being handled by Julius Berger, to enable stakeholders to appreciate the quality of work being done.



According to him, enormous work is being done by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, although, FCDA is not surprised because the company has remained a dependable technical partner in the Abuja Project.

The Executive Secretary expressed surprise at the news going round in the social media that FCDA Sites have been closed.

He explained that most disheartening is the alleged closure of construction sites by Julius Berger; insisting however, that none of its sites have been closed.

“Well, I don’t know whether there are other sites outside Abuja but there is no time, we closed our sites. This has been an ongoing project all through, and at no time have we closed any of our sites. The purpose of our visit is to ascertain the progress of work achieved, and, of course, to establish our milestone,” Engr. Ahmad emphasized.

