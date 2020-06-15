Tenure elongation: NANS Ex-Presidents Forum cautions Excos

Share the news













The Forum of Former Presidents of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has cautioned the Danielson Akpan-led executive over alleged tenure elongation

Mr Tijani Shehu, the President of NANS 2014, in a statement on Monday, on behalf of the forum alleged that the tenure elongation has amounted to abuse of NANS constitution and office.

The NANS Council of Zonal Coordinators had on June 9, written an open letter to NANS Senate president over tenure elongation of Comrade .

He said the election of principal officers to pilot affairs of the organization was last held on June 9, 2018 at the Old Parade Ground Abuja, adding that it was now two years since they were elected as against one year academic calendar.

He said failure of NANS President and other officials to transit power after over staying in office against the constitutional duration has continued to generate concerns in the association.

”The Zonal Coordinators who are in charge of the six geopolitical zones issued two weeks ultimatum to Danielson Akpan the President of NANS to call for 2020 National Convention to usher in new leadership or face an Independent Rescue Action (IRA).

”After all necessary consultations with relevant past leaders, we unanimously set June 25 for a stakeholders meeting in Abuja to resolve all issues concerning the 2020 NANS National Convention.

”The meeting became imperative especially to avert the looming crisis in the organisation over Danielson Akpan’s nonchalant attitude towards a convention after 23 months against the constitutional 12 months tenure, is a clear breach of the constitution,” he alleged.

The forum called for the immediate reconstitution of a Local Organizing Committee (LOC), to perfect all arrangements for a hitch-free election process at Abuja, the Senate approved venue.

The statement also said the immediate Past President of NANS Comrade Chinonso Obasi said that “After studying a copy of the letter as sent to me by the Council of Zonal Coordinators duly signed by Comrade Zakari Hashim, NANS Zone A’ Coordinator, Comrade Friday Offongekpe, Zone B’ Coordinator, Comrade Kappo Samuel Oluwale, Zone D’ Coordinator. was convinced of an indispensable future crisis.

“Owning to the capacity and territorial authorities and power of the coordinators in NANS if Bamidele fails to comply with the Coordinator’s demand for a Convention within the stipulated time frame.

“During my tenure as the President of NANS, in my 12months in office I held a media briefing fully attended by relevant stakeholders, presented my account of stewardship and I officially declared an end to my administration as stipulated by NANS Charter and Demands.

“It wasn’t suitable for me then, but as a leader your powers, guide and Manuel for operation is the constitution. Our charter stipulates 12months tenure which I was ready to comply with but process to convey the Unity which NANS enjoy today ate into few months.

” I was hopeful that Bamidele would do better because we gave him all the comfort and the Sacrifices that myself and Aruna Kadiri made for Unity, however, we all disappointed with his high-handedness.

“The other Ex-Presidents of NANS like, Comrade Jude Imagwe, MON, Comrade Femi Osabinu, Comrade Wole Badmus, Comrade Aruna Kadiri, Comrade Yinka Gbadebo and Comrade Ali Kano, the Ex-Senate President of NANS have all given consent and a unanimous endorsement for a stakeholder’s meeting to draw a road map for the 2020 NANS National Convention,” Obasi Said.

They also called for the adoption of four strategic venues within Abuja for voting by each zone in fulfillment of social distance ordered by the Federal Government and announcement of the proposed date with an invitation letter for the convention. (NAN)



