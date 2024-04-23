Tension in the Middle East: Senator Shehu Sani urges Iran not to attack Israel

Renowned Nigerian politician and Civil Rights Activist, Senator Shehu Sani has appealed to the Islamic Republic of Iran not to attack Israel for the peace of the Middle East and the World at large.

Reacting to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East in an interview with journalists in Abuja, the activist and former lawmaker in Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber called on both countries to sheathe their swords and stop flexing muscles, adding that the said 6 months crisis between Hamas and Israel has created unprecedented tension in the Middle East and across the world.

He condemned missiles launched by both feuding countries and their proxies, which he said, left no significant damages, and insisted that the attack should stop at this level to stop the threat occasioned by the crisis to world peace and the Middle East.

According to him, the threat of an all-out war between Iran and Israel could herald a third world war which is obviously not in the interest of any nation, hence, there was a need to avert the current crisis before it got late.

Sani called on Hamas to release Israeli hostages as part of moves to end the catastrophe since October 7 in Gaza, while he urged Israel to respect the United Nations resolutions and stop the bombing of Gaza and opt for a round table dialogue to restore a permanent peace between both nations.

“An all-out war between Iran and Israel can drag the World into a catastrophic destruction, misery, therefore Iran shouldn’t attack Israel.

“The World needs peace. The exchange of missiles between Iran and Israel is a threat to the peace of the Middle East and the World.

“The missile attacks on Israel and on Iran have not resulted in any significant damages to both countries because God wants peace and not war.

“Now that both countries have launched missiles against each other, Iran should exercise restraint and not launch further attacks against Israel. Hamas should release the Israeli hostages and Israel should respect the UN resolutions and halt its bombing campaigns in Gaza”.

The activist stressed his opposition to Hamas attacks on Israel and its people, just as he expressed his disapproval of destruction of innocent lives and properties in Gaza, insisting that there should be a ceasefire immediately.

It be recalled that the Hamas attack on Israel which killed some persons and others taken hostage on October 7, has led to retaliatory bombings by the Israeli Defencce Forces and its allied security agents.

By Haruna Salami