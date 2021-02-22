Tension in Kano over strike by motorcycle riders

By Mahmoud Ndagi, Kano

There was palpable tension in Kano metropolis and its environs today, following, strike action embarked upon by motorcycles riders popularly known as “Adai-daita Sahu”

As early hours of 8:00 am Monday only private and commercials vehicles were seen plying major streets of the ancient city while motorcyclists stayed off the roads, a signal that they have no intension to compromise their face-off with the state government.

Many commuters had resorted to trekking as alternative means of moving to offices and carry trading activities. Students were seen at bus stops waiting for alternative means of transport to various institutions.

As at the time of filling this report, socio-economic activities has been reportedly paralyzed.

Meanwhile, hoodlum have also allegedly taken advantage at Gyadi-Gyadi to cause mayhem just as police fired tear gas along Farm Centre.

Some resident who spoke to Newsdiaryonline described the incidents as unfortunate saying government should immediately deployed security to avert any unforseen circumstances.They also suggested that government should regulate the system. Many residents appealed to both parties for calm as alternative so as to maintain peace in the state.

It will be recalled that totorcycle ridders had embarked on strike last week over the state government’s new revenue drive. The move imposed N100 daily fee per motor-cycle as part of efforts to generate revenue for the state.

When Newsdiaryonline, contacted the union executives for swift reaction, they declined comments on the said development.They were optimistic that the Association was already working modalities to sit with state government and resolve the lingering issues.

Earlier, in a swift reaction, Kano state government said it has concluded arrangements to flood the state with commercial vehicles as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

It announced the looming kick-off the first phase of the state programme with 200 vehicles to enable regulate the transportation industry. This is also to address what it described as the menace of tricycle riders.