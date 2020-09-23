Tension in Ebonyi community over attack on woman in farm

Share the news













Palpable tension has enveloped the Amaeze Community in Ishiagu, Ebonyi state, after 30-year-old Miss Chinenye Aroh, was brutally attacked and abandoned unconscious in a farm by yet-to-be identified assailants.

A relation of the victim, Christy Aja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki on Wednesday that Aroh was attacked in a remote farm at Ugwueziavo around 6am on Monday.

According to Aja, the suspects trailed their victim to tha farm, where they inflicted several machete cuts on her and left her in a state of unconsciousness.

“They assumed that she had passed on and fled the scene, leaving her in a pool of her blood.

“She usually leaves early in the morning anytime she wants to go to farm and there were few people going to farm by that time.

“My sister is not the troublesome type or somebody that keeps many friends.

She keeps to her self so we wonder why anybody would want to kill her in cold blood,” Aja said.

She said that passersby, who saw her lying unconscious in the farm rushed her to a hospital in the area, where medical doctors were battling to resuscitate her.

A former Chairman of the community, Mr Uchenna Anyim, said that the incident had left the entire community in fear and confusion.

Anyim described the attack as “callous and barbaric”, adding that the community had reported it to the Ivo Divisional Police Headquarters.

He said that the community would spare no efforts to unmask the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He said: “The incident happened on Monday at Ugwueziavo and we have reported to the police.

“The victim has not died, though she’s in serious pains and has been in intensive care unit battling to survive.

“The entire community is in shock over the incident and we have vowed to uncover the perpetrator of this evil act against our sister.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident to NAN, saying that the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

“We have report from the Police Divisional Headquarters, Ivo that a woman was severely attacked, assumed dead after being inflicted with several machete cuts by her assailants.

“We have commenced investigation into the attack and we assure the public, especially relatives of the victim, that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be fished out and made to face justice,” Odah said. (NAN)

