Tension in Delta community over alleged herdsmen killings

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Three days after allegedly shooting and maiming an indegine of Ubulu-Uku in Delta state, suspected herdsmen are further alleged to have murdered one chief Chikwe Ojinji in his farmland.

The news of the murder of Ojinji of Udo quarters in the community by suspected herdsmen, had sent its residents into mourning.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with our reporter, the leader of Vigilante group, Chief Jamico Adoh, who said the remains of Chief Chikwe was discovered Monday morning on his farm land, added that it had been deposited at the mortuary of the central hospital.

One of the victims, Jude Akeh who spoke to Journalists alleged that herdsmen had been shooting for three days.

“Hersdmen have taken over our community. They have been shooting for three days before they shot dead Chief Chikwe. I sustained injuries and we don’t know where to go again. The activities of the herdsmen in Ubulu Uku community are frightening. We want security agencies to come to our aid because we sleep with one eye open,” Akeh said.

However, the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovuwakpoyeya confirmed the incident to Journalists, saying that the Police was investigating the matter.

He added that two persons had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder while the Police Commissioner had approved mobilisation of officers and men to the area.