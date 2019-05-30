Tension as cultists kill Delta polytechnic staff

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Cultists in Ogwashi Uku of Delta on Wednesday evening allegedly killed a staff of the Delta State polytechnic.

The victim, identified as “Biggy”was allegedly shot thrice on his chest by the cultists while coming out from a shopping center, where he went to do some shopping.

A HNDII student of the polytechnic, Chukwudi Emeka who spoke to our correspondent said that the late staff was killed him for no reasons.

Officials of the polytechnic who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity confirmed that “Biggy” was killed by cultists rampaging in the community.

He added that sometimes last month, the victim was allegedly warned by the cultists for being too strict during examination.

The rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Stella Chiemeke told journalists that the school authorities would get to the root of the incident.

She however dispelled as untrue that cultists taken over the school. “We don’t have cultists in the polytechnic. We have been able to tame them and our security agencies are working very hard to protect our students, staff. It’s unfortunate that “Biggy” was killed by suspected cultists,” she added.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome confirmed the incident to Journalists, assuring that the cultists would be arrested.

