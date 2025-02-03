Tenants decry high cost of housing in Plateau

Some tenants in Plateau have decried the high cost of housing in the state.

They expressed this in a survey conducted on Sunday in Jos to ascertain the housing situation in the state.

By Patience Aliyu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there is a recent outcry from many quarters regarding an astronomical hike in the cost of housing and space rentals across the state.

Mrs Kachollom Michael, a hair stylist who has been paying N120,000 as rent for her salon for some years now, said she was slammed with a 15 per cent increase.

Michael, who said she was struggling to pay even the N120, 000 because of the current harsh economic reality, said she might be forced out of the business because of unaffordable accommodation.

She accused the agents of making life unbearable for tenants, calling on relevant authorities to check the activities of such agents in the state.

“I have been renting this shop in Yingi even before COVID-19, and I have been paying N120,000 since that time.

“This January, the agent came with a letter to let me know that they have increased rent by 15 per cent without any warning, and that if I cannot pay, I should consider the letter as a notice before my rent is due.

“This people do not have fear of God. How much do I make from the petty work I do here?

“I am calling on Plateau government and other authorities to help us check the activities of these agents. If not, they will force people to start stealing to feed in the state.

Similarly, Miss Naomi Elijah, a teacher and single parent, who is renting a single room in Rayfield, said she had to relocate to another part of Jos, which was cheaper and could accomodate her budget.

Elijah also called on the state government and relevant authorities to step in and salvage the situation “before it gets out of hand.”

In a reaction, Mr Kitkabam Manasseh, an agent with Aduwamai and Company Limited, in charge of a large percentage of properties in Rayfield and other parts ofJos metropolis, said the hike was a representation of the general cost of living across the country.

Manasseh advised tenants to be patient and pray for provision, saying it was not the fault of the agents or landlords.

” I cannot speak for every other agent or landlord, but what I know is, the hike you are complaining about is a reflection of the general cost of living in every area of life not just in the housing sector.

“The truth is, on weather government authorities should sanction agents, are they the ones that buy building materials for us to build our houses?

“This hike in living is even the government that has caused it, not the agents, so I can only advise that every tenant should pray to God for provision to be able to cater to their needs, not to complain of the activities of agents,” he said.

Speaking on if there were any known housing schemes by government or individuals in the state, Manaseeh said he was not aware of any such schemes in Plateau. (NAN)