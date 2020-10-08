Tenant bags 2 year-jail-term for issuing dud cheque to landlord

Delivering judgment, Justice Theresa Igoche, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Igoche held that the convict presented the cheque, knowing full well that she had no sufficient funds.

She sentenced Aondongu without an option of fine.

Igoche also ordered the defendant to pay N296,020 being the value of the dud cheque to her landlord, Mr John Ekere.(NAN)