Teledensity drops as Nigeria’s active calls, internet subscriptions grow- NCC’

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says the country has witnessed a steady increase in active voice and internet subscriptions.

NCC also said that there was a drop in teledensity as contained in the latest telecommunications statistical indicators released, which have been adjusted to reflect the latest population growth figures and align with international best practices.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Muoka, the adjustment was predicated upon the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC)’s projection of Nigeria’s population at 216,783,381, as of 2022, replacing the previously used 2017 projection of 190 million people.

He said, “With the consequential adjustment, which is in line with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s calculation of teledensity, the nation’s teledensity dropped from 115.63 per cent to 102.30 per cent in September.

“While broadband penetration witnessed a similar drop from 45.47 per cent to 40.85 per cent in the same month.

“The active voice subscription statistics witnessed a marginal growth from 220,361,186 to 221,769,883 as of September 2023.

“In addition, Internet subscriptions also enjoyed a marginal growth, from 159,034,717 in August 2023 to 160,171,757 in September 2023.”

Mouka said in October 2023, the industry also experienced a 0.19 per cent growth in active voice subscriptions while teledensity stood at 102.49 per cent.

The director said that the internet subscriptions increased by 0.60 per cent compared to September 2023.

He said in November of the same year, the industry also experienced a 0.46 per cent growth in active voice subscriptions.

He added that teledensity stood at 102.97 per cent with a 0.57 per cent increase in internet subscriptions when compared to October 2023.

Mouka said,”Teledensity is an index prescribed by the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, for the measurement of telephone penetration in a population by a factor of one line per 100 individuals in the population.

“The adjustment by the Commission is consistent with Section 89 Subsection 3(d) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA 2003).

“The Commission is mandated to monitor and report on the state of the Nigerian telecommunications industry, provide statistical analysis and identify industry trends concerning services, tariffs, operators, technology, subscribers, and issues of competition.

”The Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, affirmed the nation’s telecom statistical adjustment process as an appropriate step to maintain the integrity of data about the Nigerian telecom industry as collected, collated, and published by the Commission.

Maida said that this would also ensure the accurate measurement of the Commission’s progress towards attaining increased broadband penetration rates, improved quality of service, and increased population coverage.

He also said such data provides information for both the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to which Nigeria belongs, and other development agencies as well as the operators, investors, multilateral agencies, and the public. (NAN)

By Jessica Dogo

