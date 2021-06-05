Telecoms operators receive orders to suspend Twitter – ALTON

Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), an industry group, says it had received directives from Nigerian Communications (NCC), industry regulator, to suspend access to Twitter.

President of ALTON, Mr Gbenga Adebayo made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on .

NAN recalled that action may not be unconnected with Friday’ indefinite suspension of Twitter’ operations, two days after social media giant deleted a tweet from President Buhari’ account.

Adebayo noted that the association wished to confirm that its  had received formal instructions from  NCC, the industry regulator, to suspend access to Twitter.

“ALTON has also conducted a robust assessment of the request in accordance with internationally accepted principles.

on national interest provisions in the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and the licence terms which the industry operates;  our have acted in compliance with the directives of NCC.

“We will continue to engage all  relevant authorities and stakeholders and will act as may be further directed the NCC, ” Adebayo said.

He said the association remained committed to supporting the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and upholding  the rights of citizens.

As an industry, ALTON endorsed the position of the United Nations that the rights held people offline must also be protected online, Adebayo’ statement said.

He noted that this included respecting and protecting the rights of all people to communicate, to share information freely and responsibly, and to enjoy privacy and security regarding their data and their use of digital communications. (NAN)

