Telecom: Consumers demand better services amidst tariff hike

Some telecommunication services consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged Mobile Network Operators to improve their services to match the recent hike in their tariffs.

By Jessica Dogo

They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The subscribers said in spite of the increase in subscription rates mobile networks could remain epileptic for hours.

In a publication dated February 6, 2024, the Executive Vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr Aminu Maida, said that the commission would hold service providers accountable for poor service delivery.

Mr Ogah Paul, one of the subscribers said he had enough data on his network but could not access internet because of epileptic network.

He urged service providers to fix the problems surrounding the poor services.

“The only thing they know is to drain data without any good service delivery. I feel like crying because of a problematic network. I have been receiving server error since morning.

“To even download and watch a video sent to me since takes me almost one whole day. “I wonder if members of staff of the service providers are enjoying the service they render to us.

“We cannot make calls, access the internet or even to receive calls,’’ he said.

According to him, unfortunately, the network providers put up some of the best adverts about their products and services which they cannot meet.

Mr Victor James, another subscriber said he had enough data but was not able to use it to his satisfaction.

“Why does their data plan not reflect immediately you buy data? Sometime it takes as much as 24 hours to reflect.

“I am really tired of this. The network is really bad. I have enough data but I cannot use it the way I want.

“I hope the issues get resolved as soon as possible so that I can access my data without further delay,” he said.

However, Ms Josephine Tanko, told NAN that she had not problems with her network providers.

“It is fast and reliable. I think it is the network that gives the best internet speed and quality.

“It will always be my best that is why I will always choose it over any other network,” she said.

She called on networks that did not meet their subscribers expectations to ensure that they improved on their services. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)