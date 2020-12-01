Teenagers in remand for allegedly stealing conduit cables

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, ordered two teenagers, Shaibu Ibrahim and Hassan Ridwan, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing conduit cables.

The police charged Ibrahim, 18, and Ridwan, 18, of Jikwoyi Area of Karu, Abuja, with two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

The Judge, Maiwada Inuwa, ordered that the accused be remanded pending the outcome of police investigation.