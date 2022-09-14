Teenager remanded for allegedly defiling minor

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 16-year-man boy be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old girl.

The defendant, who resides in Wole Oladokun Street, Ojo Meiran, Lagos State, was charged with defilement.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Oregun Juvenile Corrective Home, Ikeja, Lagos.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, said that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 8 at the above mentioned address.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant defiled the victim who is his neighbor’s daughter by fingering her.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 27 and punishable under section 210(8) of the child right law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

