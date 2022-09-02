Teenager nabbed for alleged rape of woman

The Police command in Ebonyi has arrested a 19-year-old man, Miracle Onwe, for allegedly raping and robbing a 22-year-old woman lady, Ruth Nwizi.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Chris Anyanwu, said on Friday Anyanwu was a notorious and habitual rapist.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crimes, adding that Nwizi’s stolen cell phone had been recovered from him.

Anyanwu recalled, ”the suspect had also attempted to rape a minor whom he forcefully grabbed in the company of two of her mates, but for the bystanders who pursued him as he escaped.”

He said that both Nwizi and the suspect were taken to Alex-Ekueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for post-exposure prophylaxis and laboratory tests, respectively.

Anyanwu explained that a medical report, issued by the hospital, confirmed that the girl was actually raped.

“On Aug. 19, at 1700hrs, the victim was farming at Aboffia village in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, when a young man came from the rear and pounced on her.

“The man, later identified as Miracle Onwe, aged 19, an indigene of Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu LGA, pushed the victim down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“After the act, the suspect robbed her of her Infinix Smart 5 phone valued N45,00 and took to his heels.”

Anyanwu said that when the girl raised the alarm and drew the attention of passers-by who went after the suspect, he dived into a nearby river with the cell phone.

“On getting the information, SP Mustapha Waheed, the DPO Division Ekumenyi, swung into action with his detectives, the suspect was pulled out from the river and arrested.

“The suspect will be arraigned for rape and robbery at the appropriate court in Abakaliki,” Anyanwu said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Aliyu Garba, commended the efforts of the youth in Abofia village, in assisting the police to arrest the suspect.

He enjoined the public to always rise to such incidents within their communities, as well as partner with the police in ridding the state of crimes.

Also, the suspect, while answering questions from journalists, confessed to the crimes.

“This is my second time committing the act,” Onwe said.

On her part, the victim, who is a student and indigene of Ebonyi LGA, said she wanted justice to be served. (NAN)

