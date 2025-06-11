Teenager jailed 6 months for stealing N450,000 with stolen ATM card

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court has sentenced One Abdulgafar Aminu, 19, to six months imprisonment for stealing N450,000 with a stolen ATM card.

By Patience Yakubu

The convict, who resides at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, was convicted for theft.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who found Aminu guilty of the charge, however granted him an option of N30,000.

In his judgment, Emmanuel held that the convict failed to give the court a reasonable explanation why he committed the crime.

He also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of N450,000 to the complainant, Shuaibu Dauda.

Emmanuel held that if the convict defaulted in restitution of the money, an additional one year should be added to his jail term.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the convict was reported at the Gabasawa Police Station by the complainant on June 3.

According to Leo, the convict went to the complainant’s shop located at Kano Road, Kaduna, stole his ATM card and withdrew N200,000 and N250,000 on different occasions.

He added that the convict later went to withdraw another N50,000, but the suspicious POS operator questioned the transaction.

The prosecutor said that when the POS operator he could not give satisfactory explanation of how the card came into his possession

The prosecution added that the convict was arrested and during police investigation, he confessed to the crime.

Leo said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)