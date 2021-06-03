Teenager in police net for allegedly stabbing brother’s pregnant wife in Kano

The police in confirmed that the arrest   a 15-year-old boy, allegedly stabbed his brother’s 25-year-old wife with a knife.

This contained in a statement issued by DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Command Spokesman in Kano.

He said that the ofence, took place on Tuesday in Maidille Quarters in Kano

”At about 11 p.m, a complaint was received that the suspect allegedly stabbed Mrs Habiba Isah, was eight months pregnant, with knife.

” Upon receiving the report, the police visited the scene and the was evacuated to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where she was admitted and the unborn child was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

Haruna said that the minor had visited his brother’s house, demanding to see his sister-in-law.

“She got scare and picked her cell phone to call her husband but the minor knocked the phone out her hand with a pestle.

”He then stabbed her in the stomach and other parts   her body with a knife,” he said.

In another , the command has arrested two men for alleged murder of one Humaira Abubakar, in Danbare Quarters in Kano.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, he said has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Department(CID) Homicide section for .

He added that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of .(NAN)

