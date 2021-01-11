Teenager in court for allegedly stealing employer’s motorcycle

A teenager, Godwin Simon, who allegedly stole his employer’s motorcycle worth N231,000, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, FCT.

The police charged Simon, who resides in Nyanya, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant was entrusted with a motorcycle for commercial purpose.

He alleged that the defendant who failed to remit the N7,000 agreed on, later reported the motorcycle stolen.