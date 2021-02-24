Teenager in court for alleged theft of iron rods

The prosecuting counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Sunday Awelewa, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 21.

Okpa said that the defendant and his accomplice, Abbah, now at large, broke into the complainant’s apartment at Arab Road, Kubwa on the said date.

He said that the defendant stole iron rods ( value yet to be ascertained) but was caught, while Abbah escaped with some iron rods.