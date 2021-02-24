Teenager in court for alleged theft of iron rods

A 19-year-old man, Awalu Abdullahi, on Wednesday appeared before a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly stealing iron rods.
The police charged Abdullahi with criminal conspiracy, trespass, house breaking and theft.
The prosecuting counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Sunday Awelewa, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 21.
Okpa said that the defendant and his accomplice, Abbah, now at large, broke into the complainant’s apartment at Arab Road, Kubwa on the said date.
He said that the defendant stole iron rods ( value yet to be ascertained) but was caught, while Abbah escaped with some iron rods.
The counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 348, 353 and 287 of the Penal Code.
The defendant pleaded not guilty.
The judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted him to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 23 for hearing. (NAN)