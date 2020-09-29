Teenager flees Plateau to escape child marriage, rescued by FIDA Ekit

A 15 year old girl (names withheld) has reported her father to the office of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti, over alleged attempt to force her into marriage against her wish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the girl fled her home in Plateau state to Ekiti on Sept. 17, to stay with her brother to avoid the forceful marriage.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the Chairperson of FIDA, Mrs Toyin Odunayo said that the association had initially provided shelter for the girl following her inability to locate her brother.

” By the time, we got across to her brother, Hameed Adamu, he confirmed that their father wanted to marry his sister out to a man without her consent.