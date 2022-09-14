Teenager drowns in Kano pond

By Bosede Olufunmi

A 17-year old teenager, Suleiman Muhammed, has drowned in a pond at Wailari Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

“We received an emergency call at about 03:47p.m. from one Muhammed Salisu and we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:56p.m’’, saying Muhammed was brought out of the water unconscious and was later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi said the corpse had been handed over to the ward head of Wailari Quarters, Magaji Adamu.

He also said the cause of the incident was local swimming by the deceased.(NAN)

