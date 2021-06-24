Teenager docked for stealing TV sets worth N348,000

A teenager, Muhammad Hassan on Thursday appeared in a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna for breaking into a shop and stealing Tv sets worth N348,000.

The police charged Hassan, 19, with criminal conspiracy, shop breaking and theft.

The prosecution, Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that the nominal complainant, Mrs Ella Albert, reported the matter on April 6.

He also said that on June 10, Hassan was caught inside the same shop with a stolen handbag containing the complainant’s ATM card, ID card and cash of N2,000.

In his defence, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the stealing that occurred on April 6, but admitted to the theft that occurred on June 10 .

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant to bail on the condition of providing a reliable surety .

Nasir adjourned the matter untill June 29 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...