Teenager docked for stealing TV sets worth N348,000

June 24, 2021



A teenager, Muhammad Hassan on Thursday appeared in a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna for breaking a shop and stealing Tv sets worth N348,000.

police charged Hassan, 19, with criminal , shop breaking and theft.

prosecution, Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, told court that nominal complainant,  Mrs Ella Albert, reported the matter on April 6.

He also said that on June 10, Hassan was caught inside same shop with a stolen handbag containing complainant’ ATM card, ID card and N2,000.

In his defence, the defendant pleaded not to the stealing that occurred on April 6, but admitted to the theft that occurred on June 10 .

The , Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant to bail on the condition providing a reliable surety .

Nasir adjourned the matter untill June 29 for hearing. ()

