Teenager docked for failing to produce suspect

A 19-year-old woman, Aanuoluwapo Owolabi, was on Monday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly failing to produce a man she stood surety for.

The police charged Owolabi, whose residential address was not provided, with perverting the course of justice.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 2, 2021, at about 3. 00 p.m, at the Iyaganku police station, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendant stood as surety for one Ismail Olayiwola, who was standing trial in an alleged case of theft.

He said the defendant allegedly conspired to pervert course of justice.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 126(1) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum.

Amole-Ajimoti adjourned the case until June 15, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

