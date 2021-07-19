Teenager docked for allegedly stealing 2 boxes of key, bundle of clothes

A 19- year old boy, Sunday Akosu, on Monday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly stealing two boxes of keys and bundled of clothes worth N1.3 million.

The defendant, who lives at No. 15, Ropo Owolabi St., Morgan Estate, Ojudu, Lagos, is charged with theft but he pleaded not guilty

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 and May 5, at the above address.

Eruada alleged that Akosu stole the items where it was kept property of the complainant, Mr Waliu Salako

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate T.A. Tanimola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 27, for further hearing. (NAN)

