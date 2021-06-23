Teenager charged with armed robbery in Lagos

A teenager, Timothy Oladele, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.

The police charged the teenager along with one Babangida Abubakar, aged 25.

The defendants, who live at Iyana-Iba, Ojo, Lagos State, are charged before Magistrate A.S. Odusanya.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the duo committed the offences on June 2 at Iyana-Iba.

He said that the defendants robbed one Mr Gabriel Onwujiuba of his belongings.

“The complainant was going home from work when the defendants attacked him with cutlasses and dispossessed him of his property.

“They robbed him of his phone valued at N50,000, a bag containing United Bank for Africa (UBA) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, voter card, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate and other certificates.

“When the defendants were arrested, the complainant identified them as those who robbed him,” Ajayi said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 prescribes 21 years’ jail term for armed robbery.

Following their not guilty plea, the magistrate, granted them N200,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Odusanya adjourned the case until July 15 for substantive hearing. (NAN)

