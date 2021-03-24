Teenager bags 3 years for stealing motorcycle

A Customary in on Wednesday sentenced a teenager, Isaac John, to three years in a correctional facility for stealing a motorcycle.

The presiding Judge, George Gwani, however, gave the convict an option of N60, 000 fine.

The had charged John with theft, an offence contrary to the of Section 270 of the State Penal Code.

The prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the that one Garba, a commercial motorcyclist, reported the matter at the Divisional Station on March 17.

Bishen said that Garba alleged that John boarded motorcycle from BCC to Sabo area of .

The complaint however said that on getting to a bush along the road, the defendant sprayed pepper on face and went away with the motorcycle.

According to her, the defendant was arrested with the motorcycle two days later.

When the charge was read to him, John pleaded guilty and prayed the for leniency.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try the defendant summarily in line with Section 125(8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law. (NAN)

