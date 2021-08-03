Teenager bags 3 months imprisonment for possession of stolen generator set

A Karu Grade 1 Area court sitting in Abuja sentenced an 18-year-old boy, Nemeya Labar  to three months in prison for being in possession of a power generating set suspected to have been stolen.

The convict who had no fixed address,  had pleaded guilty to the  .

The Judge,   Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N15,000 fine and warned him to desist committing .

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr  Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the convict was arrested on July 17.

According to him, the convict was with one yellow Sumac Model Generating Set, suspected to have been  stolen but the value is to ascertained.

The prosecutor said  the convict confessed during interrogation  to have stolen the generating set his working place.

He said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Penal Code (NAN).

