Teenager bags 3 months imprisonment for possession of stolen generator set

A Karu Grade 1 Area court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced an 18-year-old boy, Nemeya Labar to three months in prison for being in possession of a power generating set suspected to have been stolen.

The convict who had no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Justice Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N15,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the convict was arrested on July 17.

According to him, the convict was found with one yellow Sumac Model Generating Set, suspected to have been stolen but the value is yet to be ascertained.

The prosecutor said the convict confessed during interrogation to have stolen the generating set from his working place.

He said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Penal Code (NAN).

