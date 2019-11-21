Teenager arraigned over alleged theft of food items

A teenager, Bashiru Udu, on Thursday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over allegedly theft of food items.

Udu, aged 19, was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before the Magistrate, Mr A.A. Adesanya.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, the teenager committed the offences on Oct. 30, at Ajangbadi in Lagos State.

Uche said that the defendant and some others still at large, burgled a shop belonging to one Maduabuchi Uzor, located at Cele Bus Stop, Ajangbadi, Ojo LGA.

The prosecutor said that Udu made away with 30 litres of palm oil, six bags of 10kg Semovita, two cartons of Pure Vegetable Oil, three cartons of Power Oil and two cartons of Kings Oil.

According to him, the other stolen items include; four cartons of Indomie noodles, eight bags of rice and two cartons of Spaghetti.

He said that all the stolen items worth 270,000.

Uche added that the teenager stole N102,000.

The alleged offences comtavene the provisions of Sections 287, 390 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted Udu bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 15, 2020, for mention. (NAN)