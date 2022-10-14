Technology: Nigeria’s ShapShap, Kenyan Firms Win GITEX Start-Up Awards in Dubai

A Nigerian tech start-up, ShapShap, has won the award for ‘Mobility and Smart Cities Innovator’ in the final of the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition at the ongoing ‘Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, GITEX 2022.

Shapshap beat Datoms of India in the category and received $8,000 US dollars cash prize.

On the other hand, Melanin Capital of Kenya beat Floews of Nigeria for Africa Fast Category.

ShapShap a logistic

startup

provides the best on-demand delivery service for online ordering and same-day delivery of food, groceries, medicines, and packages with its mobile application.

Recalled that PRNigeria had early reported that two Nigerian tech start-ups, ShapShap and Floews qualified for the Challenge Pitch Competition when they emerged as finalists among the nine that first made it to the semi-final level from the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, while speaking after the award ceremony, maintained that digital entrepreneurship will be the future of ICT.

“It is quite encouraging that out of over 800 entries, nine Nigerian Startups emerged semi-finalists, leading to two finalists before ShapShap won the smart city and mobility Category of the awards.

“We are delighted that our startup innovation are not only amazing but goes through a lot of critical thinking not superficial approach. That is why with this latest award we hope to continue to improve in our digital startup ranking globally,” Pantami said.

PRNigeria reports that this year’s Supernova competition has 13 categories. The winners of different categories are: Biosolvit of Brasil for Overall Industry Pioneer; Playbook of Bahrain for Female Founder Award; Carbon Limit of USA for Sustainability & ESG; Allink of South Korea for Fintech Innovator and WAM of Romania for Blockchain Frontier Leader Category.

Other winners include: Edverse of India for X-Verse Builder; Copymonkey of Latvia for Martech Innovator; Popmii of France for Creative Economy; Earable of Vietnam for AI InnovatorGalactech of Oman for Top MENA Startup Award and Wewer of India for Youth Entrepreneur Award

The GITEX event is currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates, UAE.

GITEX is the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event underpins the rapid technology-driven transformations, investments and projects shaping the economies of the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

