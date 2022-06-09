Technology Incubation Centers contribute to FG’s self sufficiency agenda- NBTI

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) said the output of its Technology Incubation Centres (TIC) had further actualised the self-sufficiency agenda of the Federal Government.

The NBTI’s Overseeing Director-General (D-G), Mr Akinwumi Somefun, said this on Thursday in Abuja while presenting a Certificate of Excellence to one of its finest technology incubator, A & Shine International.

Somefun, who also presented a cash price of N500, 000 to A & Shine International, said it was a way for the board to support incubation spin-offs.

He said the beneficiary company was outstanding in its innovation of honey making after a successful screening of applicants from technology incubators spread across the country.

“This is not the first time we are presenting certificates and cash prizes to the best nominees on patent.

“Again, we are gathered to encourage one of our incubators, who is contributing her quota to Nigeria’s knowledge economy,’’ he said.

The NBTI boss said identifying and appreciating contributions of outstanding innovators from its centres would help to keep award recipients on their toes.

The Director, Post Incubation and Extension Services, Dr Oni John, in his remarks commended the incubates for manufacturing innovative products for local and international markets.

He said the TIC programme had contributed immensely to the self-reliance and entrepreneurship agenda of the Federal Government.

According to him, TIC programmes have successfully enhanced participating enterprises by offering shared working spaces/offices, managerial assistance, access to finance, networking/linkages to knowledge and exposure to critical business support.

The NBTI’s Director, Legal Services, Mr Ibrahim Hassan, noted that beneficiaries of its TIC enjoyed technical and legal support services aimed at enhancing their successes both locally and internationally.

After receiving her certificate and cash prize, the Managing Director of A & Shine International, Mrs Bukola Adeshina, thanked the management of NBTI and the government for supporting entrepreneurs and reducing employment. (NAN)

